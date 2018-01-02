Fire Strikes Home in St. Peter’s

A family of four has been displaced by a fire on Sunday morning that caused major damage to their bungalow in St. Peter’s.

No one was injured in the blaze that occurred at 7:30 a.m at 811 Highway 247.

Disaster volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross have arranged emergency lodging, food, and clothing purchases for a couple and their two daughters aged 11 and 12.

The family was also provided with blankets, personal-care kits, as well as comfort toys for the girls.