Fire Strikes Soap Company of Nova Scotia near Sherbrooke

Fire has destroyed a business in the District of St. Mary’s.

Officials with the Soap Company of Nova Scotia say their entire operation near Sherbrooke burned to the ground earlier this week. No one was hurt.

The company says they are regrouping with a plan to rebuild, stronger and better.

Customers with outstanding orders will be contacted by the end of the week. Wholesale partners and suppliers will also be called soon.

The company thanked the suppport and assistance from first responders, community and business leaders, friends, family and neighbours.