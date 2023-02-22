Firefighting Costs Concerns Could Soon Become an Issue between the Town of New Glasgow and nearby Fire Departments

Concerns over the costs of fighting fires might soon come to a head between the Town of New Glasgow and neighboring fire departments. It began with a note sent to rural volunteer departments informing them that water fills for their tanker trucks would have to be done at the bulk filling station in town rather than at the New Glasgow Fire Department, and would have to paid for, as water is not covered under the Mutual Aid Agreement, and the town has to account for all of its water use with the Utility & Review Board. CAO Lisa MacDonald noted at last night’s meeting of council that water was not originally included in the agreement signed in 1989, as it was before the town treated its own water and metered its use.

MacDonald and the town fire chief also crunched the numbers, and found that over the last twelve years, 456 mutual aid calls were answered by New Glasgow to other areas of the county, including 45 calls for the use of the ladder truck, the most expensive piece of equipment New Glasgow has, and the only one in the entire county. MacDonald told council that within the same twelve year time frame, the town made only 24 calls for mutual aid.

While town council is looking to re-negotiate the terms of the Mutual Aid Agreement, complicating matters is the fact that while the other towns signed the agreement, the Municipality of Pictou County itself did not – it was the 18 individual departments within the county. Also, New Glasgow has the only fire department in the county entirely staffed by full-time, paid members.

Councillor Joe MacDonald served notice that he will bring forward a motion for debate at the March 20th meeting of council over whether New Glasgow should formally invoke the clause giving sixty days notice before pulling out of the Mutual Aid agreement. MacDonald and the council are hopeful that in the meantime, progress can made on re-negotiating the agreement, making the debate unnecessary.

Also coming in March’s meeting of New Glasgow Council will be second reading of the Public Places Bylaw and a Feeding of Wild Animals Bylaw. The new bylaws would allow for fines and tickets to be issued to those found feeding wild animals within town limits, or those found unreasonably interfering in the lawful use or enjoyment of public spaces. There will also be motions introduced to amend a development agreement with JohnBo Investments Inc. concerning the property of 244 Temperance Street – the Martin’s Lumber site– and to close an undeveloped section of Campbell Street. There will be public hearings concerning those two motions before the March 20th meeting.