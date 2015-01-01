First Accumulating Snow of the Season to Arrive Locally this Week

After summer-like temperatures late last week, we are about to face our first accumulating snow of the season.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement indicating snow will arrive later today for parts of northern and eastern Nova Scotia. Snow may mix with ice pellets in some areas before changing over to rain later today. The precipitation will taper off overnight. Accumulations will be mainly confined to areas such as the Cobequid Pass, Mount Thom and the Cape Breton Highlands.

Forecasters say a second more widespread early season snowfall is anticipated during the day and evening Wednesday for most of the province. Accumulations may be significant enough to cause hazardous travel conditions.