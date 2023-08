The Sydney Mines Highland Games are taking place this Saturday.

The games are held in memory of coal miners, with each of heavy events division named after a coal mine on the northside. Events begin on August 19 11 a.m. and run all day with a 5k run, kids games, tug of war, highland dancing performances, and more.

This is the first year for the event, organized by Antigonish native Fr. Doug MacDonald.