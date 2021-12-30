First Full Year for Richmond County Warden Amanda Mombourquette was busy

The warden for Richmond County said her first year on the job was definitely interesting.

Amanda Mombourquette won the Richmond County District 4 seat in the Nova Scotia Municipal election held on October 17th, 2020. After getting tapped to serve as warden for the area, Mombourquette said it was a busy time and saw some early success as the council table by setting up accountability measures after hearing from residents. She also pointed to the new 10 year fire protection agreement for Point Tupper, which ended an acrimonious discussion between Richmond and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

As for what’s coming up, Mombourquette said she looks forward to digging into the county’s strategic planning process.

Mombourquette said she was also pleased following the recent signing of a collective bargaining agreement with county staff, calling it good news for everyone.