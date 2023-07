A rebate from the federal government on carbon pricing will be arriving soon. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says payments will be coming between July 14th and 21st. Fraser says a family of four will receive $248 in their first quarterly payment, or about $1,000 a year, and an individual will get $124 or almost $500 a year.

Fraser says this is a policy that will have a meaningful impact on emissions, but families should know they will be receiving cheques soon.