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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

First Reading of Amendments to the Land Use By-Law and Municipal Planning Strategy on Agriculture Land Use Given by Pictou County Council

Jun 2, 2026 | Local News

Pictou County  council  passed  first  reading of amendments to the land use by-law and municipal planning strategy concerning  use  of agricultural land.  

 This follows input gathered from eight public meetings over the last couple of months. Among the changes are the removal of development plans currently in the system for properties in the proposed agricultural zones, and that lots smaller than five acres will be excluded from the proposed agricultural zones.   

There will be one more public meeting concerning the proposed amendments at the next meeting of council on July 6th before council does a second and final reading.  


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year