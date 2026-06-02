First Reading of Amendments to the Land Use By-Law and Municipal Planning Strategy on Agriculture Land Use Given by Pictou County Council

Pictou County council passed first reading of amendments to the land use by-law and municipal planning strategy concerning use of agricultural land.

This follows input gathered from eight public meetings over the last couple of months. Among the changes are the removal of development plans currently in the system for properties in the proposed agricultural zones, and that lots smaller than five acres will be excluded from the proposed agricultural zones.

There will be one more public meeting concerning the proposed amendments at the next meeting of council on July 6th before council does a second and final reading.