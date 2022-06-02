First Recipients of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal Announced

Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc has announced the first recipients of the Queen

Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal. The medal, which marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, will be awarded to 5,000 Nova Scotians in recognition of significant contributions and service to the province. This medal program, announced in March, is modelled on the highly successful Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, which saw 3,800 Nova Scotians recognized in 2012.

To mark the launch of the program, names of the first 70 recipients have be released. Several local residents are on that list. They include Ron Bourgeois of Cheticamp; Father Jean-Baptiste Decoste of Arichat; Colonel Ian Fraser of River John; Tareq HadHad of Antigonish; Cathy Mason of Stellarton; Sergeant

Sean Reynolds of Abercrombie, Pictou County and Tuma Young of Malagawatch and Eskasoni.

The inaugural Platinum Jubilee Medal presentation ceremony will be held in July.