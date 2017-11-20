Fisherman’s groups wants to see an end to effluent pipe from Northern Pulp Mill

A fishermen’s association from PEI and Northern Nova Scotia have sent a strong message to Northern Pulp in relation to an effluent pipe. The two associations say that an effluent pipe into the water could have negative impacts on local lobster grounds. A release says that the Northumberland Fisherman’s Association would rather see a closed loop system, which prevents any dumping into the prime fishing grounds.

Northern Pulp says they plan to close their current treatment facility by 2020, which is when the new plant would be opened to treat the effluent. Fisherman say that no matter how treated the effluent is, it can have negative impacts on the fishing grounds.