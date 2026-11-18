Fishermen who operate out of the wharf at Livingstone’s Cove, Antigonish County are facing an uncertain future.

Appearing before Antigonish County Council, community representatives say on October 7th at the DFO office in Antigonish, fishermen received an inspection report indicating the wharf was deemed unsafe for vehicles, only pedestrian access was permitted . Later that month, Small Craft Harbours blocked access to the wharf with concrete barriers . Fishermen met to raise their concerns with Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste last week.

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis says council sympathizes with the fishermen .

It’s estimated it would cost 5 to 5.8 million dollars to fully reconstruct the wharf . Alternatively to repair and reinforce it, $750,000 would extend its use by five or more years.

Council is sending a letter of support to Battiste, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson as well as federal and provincial fisheries ministers . MacInnis says their hope is DFO would reverse its decision and continue to operate the facility, or allow a stay until stakeholders can get involved and a better solution can be found.