Fishermen Rescued off the coast of Canso

A missing fisherman has been found off the coast of Canso.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says shortly after midnight Saturday morning, it received a request for a tow from the FV Mucktown Girl which was having mechanical issues. The vessel, about 160 kilometres southeast of Canso was taken under tow by the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Jean Goodwill towards Mulgrave.

Shortly before 6 o’clock Saturday evening, something wrong and the FV Mucktown Girl went adrift. About 12 hours later, the fishing ship says it was taking on water and the crew abandoned the vessel into a life raft.

Four fishers were recovered by the Coast Guard vessel. One fisher fell out of the life raft during the transfer. All five were wearing immersion suits when then abandoned the fishing boat.

A search and rescue crew aboard a CH 149 Cormorant helicopter found the missing fisher and was transported to Sydney for medical care. The fisher’s condition isn’t known