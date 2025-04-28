Five Candidates on the Ballot in Cape Breton-Canso-Antgionish and Six Running in Central Nova in Today’s Federal Election

There are lots of the names on the ballot locally as Canadians go to the polls in the federal election today.

In Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish, there are five candidates in the running; Jaime Battiste of the Liberals, Allan MacMaster of the Conservatives, the NDP’s Joanna Clark, Ryan Smyth with the People’s Party and Indepedent Rebecca Wall.

In Central Nova, there six candidates vying for the seat; Liberal Sean Fraser, Brycen Jenkins of the Conservatives, the NDP’s Jesiah MacDonald, Charlie MacEachern of the People’s Party, Gerald Romsa of the Green Party and Independent Alexander MacKenzie.

X-FM will have live reports with results on federal election after the polls close at 8:30. We will have regular reports every 20 minutes, with results locally, regionally and nationally.