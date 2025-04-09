Five Candidates on the Ballot in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish and Six in Central Nova on the Ballot for the April 28th Federal Election

The full list of candidates running in the federal election is complete. Candidates had until Monday to file their nomination papers. That list has been posted on the Elections Canada web site.

Five people will be on the ballot in Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish; Jaime Battiste for the Liberals, Conservative Allan MacMaster, the NDP’s Joanna Clark, Ryan Smyth of the People’s Party and Indepedent Rebecca Wall.

In Central Nova, candidates that will be running are Liberal Sean Fraser, Brycen Jenkins of the Conservatives, the NDP’s Jesiah MacDonald, Charlie MacEachern of the People’s Party, the Green Party’s Gerald Romsa and Independent Alexander MacKenzie.