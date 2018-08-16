Five Candidates Seek PC Party Leadersh

The slate of candidates vying for leader of the Nova Scotia PC Party is now official.

The deadlines for both the last day to enter the race and the required second deposit of 10-thousand dollars has passed. Five candidates are in the running, including one local resident, Pictou East MLA Tim Houston. There are also two women in the race, Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin and the Executive Director of the Halifax Farmers’ Market, Julie Chiasson. Rounding out the slate of candidates are the Mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and former provincial cabinet minister Cecil Clarke, and Kings North MLA John Lohr.

The deadline to become a member of the party and be entitled to vote for the leader is September 11th.

The Leadership Convention will take place at the Halifax Exhibition Centre on October 26th and 27th. Party members can also vote by mail-in ballot.