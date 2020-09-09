Five Districts to have Races in District of Guysborough Municipal Election

In the District of Guysborough, five districts are being contested and seven incumbents are running again in next month’s Municipal election. Newcomer Paul Long was acclaimed in District one. Also acclaimed are incumbents Dave Hanhams in District 4 and Rickey McLaren in District 7. In District 2, incumbent Sheila Pelley will be challenged by Mary Germaine Desmond. In District 3 Incumbent Neil Decoff will be challenged by Elton MacPherson. In District 5 Incumbent Janet Peitzche will run against Lynette Newell. In District 6, Warden Vernon Pitts be challenged by Susan Cashin and in District 8 Incumbent Fin Armsworthy will face off against Silva Rehel