Five Districts to have Races in District of Guysborough Municipal Election

In the District of Guysborough, five districts are being contested and seven incumbents are running again in next month’s Municipal election. Newcomer Paul Long was acclaimed in District one. Also acclaimed are incumbents Dave Hanhams in District 4 and Rickey McLaren in District 7. In District 2, incumbent Sheila Pelley will be challenged by Mary Germaine Desmond. In District 3 Incumbent Neil Decoff will be challenged by Elton MacPherson. In District 5 Incumbent Janet Peitzche will run against Lynette Newell. In District 6, Warden Vernon Pitts be challenged by Susan Cashin and in District 8 Incumbent Fin Armsworthy will face off against Silva Rehel
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia12:29 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced no new cases of COVID-19 today, leaving the provincial total of active cases at three. To date, Nova Scotia has 81,092 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital. One thousand and eighteen cases are now resolved. Nova […]
Antigonish County Warden says lead-up St. FX Fall Term appea...10:09 am | Read Full Article
With StFX students settling into the area before classes begin next week, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said things seem to be going well overall. McCarron said StFX is on top of things, adding the RCMP are watching closely. One of the flare-ups McCarron mentioned was the student who was fined $1,000 by police for […]
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson to Officiate in NHL’...9:20 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish native and NHL Linesmen Matt MacPherson is off to the league’s conference finals. MacPherson is one of 16 officials named to the finals by the NHL. The conference finals are being played in Edmonton. MacPherson has patrolled the lines in more than 600 NHL regular season games. He’s also officiated in 45 playoff games […]