Five More Deaths Related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, 365 new cases

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported five more deaths related to COVID-19, after a woman in her 60s in Northern Zone, a woman in her 70s in the Western zone, a woman in her 80s in the Eastern zone, and two women in their 90s in the central zone passed away.

There are 367 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 16 people in the ICU.

The province reported 365 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 117 cases in Central Zone, 59 cases in Eastern Zone, 82 cases in Northern Zone and 107 cases in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 3,232 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.