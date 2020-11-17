Five New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia

There five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health officials say the new cases are in the Central Zone. Two are the school-based cases announced yesterday at Graham Creighton Junior High School in Cherry Brook and Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour. The other three are close contacts of previously reported cases. The number of active cases of the virus is 24. Four previous active cases are now considered resolved.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 966 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 123,422 negative test results, 1,151 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.