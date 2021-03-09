department officials say three of the cases are in Central Zone and two are in Western Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases. There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellnessdepartment officials say three of the cases are in Central Zone and two are in Western Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are 26 active cases of the virus. One person is in hospital, in ICU.

The province also says the National Microbiology lab has confirmed five new variant cases. Three are the U-K variant and two are the South African variant. All were found in Central Zone. That raises the number of U-K variants to 11 in the province, and 8 of the South African variant.

All three of the U-K variant cases and one South African variant case are directly linked to known cases or international travel. The other South African variant case has no known link to either a previously reported case or travel. So far, there is no sign of community spread from these variant cases.