There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say three of the cases are in Western Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two of the cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and one is currently under investigation.

The positive case reported in Eastern Zone on Friday is being removed from the province’s cumulative case count as the investigation revealed the case was previously diagnosed in another province.

There are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. One person is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,004 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.