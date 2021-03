There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say all the new infections are in Central Zone. The five are all close contacts of previously reported cases including one probable case identified Friday at Sackville Heights Junior High School in Lower Sackville.

There are 25 active cases of the virus. No one is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,912 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.