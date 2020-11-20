Five New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and wellness announced five new cases of COVID-19 today, bring the provincial total of active cases to 28. The new cases are in Central Zone. One was reported last night – a close contact of the Auburn Drive High School case. Another case is also connected to a previously reported case. Three cases are still under investigation. To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,160 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. One thousand and sixty-seven cases are now resolved.