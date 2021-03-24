The province is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 today. Health officials say the cases are all in the Central Zone: three involve close contacts of previously reported infections and two are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The province has 24 active reported infections. Officials say they had administered 71,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 21,648 booster shots. They are “strongly” encouraging asymptomatic residents to get tested for COVID-19, particularly if people are regularly in close contact with others in work or social settings.
Found: a wedding ring on St. F.X. campus. If it's yours, ID it to claim at the Safety and Security Office - call 902-867-4444.
Clear driving, some moisture present, melted snow may cause some slippery spots in places, be safe, conditions for Strait Way Kia Antigonish and New Glasgow, updates 7:20, 1:20, 5:20, socials @989xfm, online http://989xfm.ca
