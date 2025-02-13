Five People Charged after Drugs and a Weapon Seized in a Pictou Home

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (PCISCEU) seized drugs and a weapon from a Pictou residence during a search warrant execution.

In December 2024, the Pictou unit began investigating potential drug trafficking from a residence on Poplar Street, Pictou.

On February 6, members of the unit, assisted by the Pictou County District RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services, Pictou County District GIS, and Stellarton Police Service, executed a search warrant at the residence and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and a bladed weapon.

Five people were arrested at the home, including:

Emily Jessica Barker, 31, of Masstown

Amanda Michelle Binder, 23, of Stellarton

Amanda Leeanne Deyoung, 45, of New Glasgow

Colin Martin Graham, 34, of Stellarton

Jarom Elliott Merriam, 40, of Truro

All five face two counts each of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. They were released from custody pending a court appearance on April 14 in Pictou Provincial Court.