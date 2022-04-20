Five St. FX Music Professors to teach a Prestigious National Education Music Festival

Five St. FX Univeristiy Music faculty will be teaching at what’s been called North America’s

largest educational music festival next month. Paul Tynan, Kevin Brunkhorst, Jake Hanlon, Kenji Omae and Paul Rushka will participate in MusicFest Canada’s “The Nationals”. It brings together thousands of students and educators from across Canada to celebrate excellence in music performance.

The five St. FX Music professors will present papers and workshops, as well as provide one-on-one lessons to students. This year’s event, from May 16th to 21st will be held virtually.

Brunkhorst will lead a workshop on “Music Theory and Jazz”, while Hanlon’s clinic is on the “The Craft in Jazz Composition”. Omae will present “Playing the Saxophone” and Rushka will lead a session on “Laying the Foundation: An Introduction to the Fundamentals of Creating Bass Accompaniment”