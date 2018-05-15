Five St. FX students receive Wallace Family Internships

Five StFX students will spend the summer preparing their business ideas, thanks to receiving a

2018 Wallace Family Internship.

StFX Extension Innovation and Enterprise Centre (IEC) has awarded the four 2018 Wallace Family Internships to Jenny Bowie, Emily Chisholm, Emma Logan, and the team of Cameron Sehl and Kirsten Gallant. The funding comes from the Wallace Family Entrepreneurship Fund.

The internships, worth up to $6,000 each and $10,000 for a team, are for StFX students enrolled in full-time study and support full-time employment for 12 weeks from May 8 until July 31.

The interns will receive coaching and assistance from StFX Extension Innovation and Enterprise staff and faculty mentors, and take part in weekly business skill training workshops, meet entrepreneurs, and work closely with experts in their fields of interest.

This year, faculty mentors include Dr. Neil Maltby working with Emma Logan; Dr. Dave Risk and Dr. Ryan Lukeman working with Cameron Sehl and Kirsten Gallant; Dr. Marcia English mentoring Emily Chisholm; and Dr. Dave Risk partnered with Jenny Bowie.

The 2018 Wallace Interns and their projects include:

Jenny Bowie is in her second year of the StFX engineering program. With her new venture, “Aero-Opt Routing,” Ms. Bowie aims to develop the hardware to collect live data (speed, position, power etc.) from vehicles, as well as the computational process that would use that data to determine the aerodynamic drag on the vehicle. Since drag is the most important determinant of fuel economy, her product would find ways to reduce it, such as improved routing to avoid headwinds, and would inevitably save money.

Emily Chisholm’s new venture, “Fresh Fruit Forever,” developed out of her desire for fresh fruits and vegetables and her love of exploring food. Ms. Chisholm, a first year Bachelor of Science in human nutrition student, wants to develop a product for consumers that will maximize the preservation of fresh fruits and vegetables without altering the taste. The Wallace Internship will help her develop the product and get it market.

Emma Logan’s new venture, “Hearing for All,” is a not-for-profit hearing-aid recycling foundation. The third year Schwartz School of Business finance student wants to develop the research and planning needed to create a foundation that will collect and refurbish donated hearing aids. Once she has created a network of contacts and volunteers and the necessary funding, Ms. Logan will arrange to have the hearing aids distributed to children with hearing loss in developing countries, with the help of volunteer audiologists and audiology students.

Cameron Sehl and Kirsten Gallant are both in the StFX Bachelor of Arts honours in economics program. Their new venture, “Symbi Medical,” based on a pilot program at a hospital in India, is a digital therapeutics company that uses accessible technology to improve health outcomes. Mr. Sehl and Ms. Gallant plan to focus and refine their business strategy, identify gaps in current health care services, and complete the technical development of the digital platform, which aims to use available technology, such as text and voice messages with cell phones, to change the current disconnect between doctors and patients, and between treatments and outcomes.