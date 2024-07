Five Stoirm Volleyball members competed on Team Nova Scotia’s 16U Male and Female squads at the Eastern Elites Volleyball Tournament in Fredericton. On the boys’ side, Ethan Branzuela Jack Ross and George Taiwo took part.

While in the female division, Adi Gillis and coach Trudy Delorey represented the local club.

All five are heading to Halifax this week to take part in Volleyball Nova Scotia Beach provincials on Saturday.