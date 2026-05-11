Five Year Campaign Launched for a New CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund with a Goal of Raising $3 Million

It’s an effort to assist in the long-term future of CACL Antigonish.

A five year campaign has been launched in support of the new CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund, with a goal to raise $3 million.

A six-member advisory committee has already committed $250,000 to the fund.

The chair of the Legacy Fund Advisory Committee, Donald Chisholm, says the fund will create long-term annual support for the CACL through an endowment held by the Community Foundation of Nova Scotia.

At $3 million, the annual distribution should be about $150,000 to CACL Antigonish.

Chisholm says area residents will begin to see more about the campaign, including signs around the community.