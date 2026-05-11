Five Year Campaign Launched for a New CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund with a Goal of Raising $3 Million

It’s an effort to assist in the long-term future of CACL Antigonish.
A five year campaign has been launched in support of the new CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund, with a goal to raise $3 million.
A six-member advisory committee has already committed $250,000 to the fund.
The chair of the Legacy Fund Advisory Committee, Donald Chisholm, says the fund will create long-term annual support for the CACL through an endowment held by the Community Foundation of Nova Scotia.
At $3 million, the annual distribution should be about $150,000 to CACL Antigonish.
Chisholm says area residents will begin to see more about the campaign, including signs around the community.
To donate, visit the CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund website at www.caclantigonishlegacy.ca. There is also a link on the CACL Antigonish web site.