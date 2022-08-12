beginning 9 am @ 1930 Church Street, Westville
Large Indoor Flea Market at St. Bees Anglican Church
Flea Market: Aug 13
Public Notice:
Please be advised that the Antigonish Community Dog Park will be closed starting August 17th - August 23rd for Nova Scotia Summerfest.
Happy Birthday Easton Caldwell of Trenton, have a super day, we've got a voucher with your name on it and we'll send it along to you, when you're in the Antigonish area drop into the James Street Tim's and claim your treats.
Aug 12 Subway Trivia: According to a poll, avocado toast is the most overrated breakfast food. THIS came in at #3. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Earlier today, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser commemorated the national historic significance of Viola Desmond with a plaque unveiling ceremony at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister responsible for Parks Canada. A release from the government states Desmond, an African Canadian […]
There’s a sharp rise in the price of gasoline. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline jumped by 8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-service unleaded is now $1.72.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.73 on Cape Breton. Diesel is unchanged. That leaves the […]
RCMP Cst. Arnold Murphy of the Antigonish detachment recently returned home from the World Police and Fire Games with a gold medal. Murphy was a part of the team Canada`s Finest, which competed in the Novice Ice Hockey division. Canada`s Finest went 6-0 in the tournament, outscoring opponents 63-7 over that span. They defeated Team […]