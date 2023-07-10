The Abercrombie Community Centre is having a Flea Market on Saturday, July 29, from 9 to Noon. Many household items, puzzles, books, toys, etc. For more information or to book a table phone 902 752-3826 or 902 755-5898.
RCMP officers are on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 4 in #Linacy, #PictouCounty. The roadway is closed between Linacy Rd. and Fraser Mountain Rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Inverness County District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating 37-year-old Jillian Bridget Mae Denny. She was reported missing on July 6, and was last seen on June 26 on Gabriel Sylliboy Rd. in #Whycocomagh. http://rcmp-grc.ca/129471
For anyone unable to make it downtown tomorrow to watch the Antigonish Highland Games Street Parade, you can watch it online from our Street Cam! The Parade is scheduled to begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
The link to watch it live tomorrow is: https://video.nest.com/live/srFJAgxtlk
Aquaculture Review Board Hearing on a Proposed Oyster Operat...12:39 pm | Read Full Article
A public hearing regarding a proposed oyster operation will continue in September. The Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board announced on its Web site the hearing will continue September 26-29, if required, at St. Ninian Place, Antigonish. Town Point Consulting previously applied for three marine aquaculture licences and leases for the suspended cultivation of American Oysters, […]
First installment in the Carbon Pricing Rebate to come Soon8:19 am | Read Full Article
A rebate from the federal government on carbon pricing will be arriving soon. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says payments will be coming between July 14th and 21st. Fraser says a family of four will receive $248 in their first quarterly payment, or about $1,000 a year, and an individual will get $124 or almost $500 […]
Sports Roundup – July 96:05 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In the AGR, two games scheduled in Heatherton: the Warriors face St. Andrews at 2 pm, followed by Heatherton vs Guysborough at 4. NATIONAL SPORTS The Hamilton Tiger-Cats survived a crazy final play to win their first game of the C-F-L season. Marc Liegghio kicked five field goals as the Tiger-Cats defeated the […]