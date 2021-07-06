Flower Boxes Damaged on Whidden’s Bridge in Antigonish

Some of the flower boxes maintained by the Town of Antigonish in the downtown area have been vandalized. The chair the town’s Community Enhancement Committee, Municipal Councillor Andrew Murray, says damage occurred early Sunday morning on the east side of Whidden’s Bridge.

Murray says this is the worst damage in one location in many years. He says it’s discouraging to have this kind of damage so early in the season, because preparing these baskets takes a lot of time and money. Murray says three people have been witnessed in doing the damage.