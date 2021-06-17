Flyer Service Delivery issues Raised at District of Guysborough Council

Flyer delivery service in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough has been an issue in recent months. At yesterday’s regular council meeting, representatives of the media company Saltwire, responsible for flyer delivery in the MODG, met with the council via Zoom at the regular monthly council meeting.

At issue is the delivery of flyers to vacant residences and the failure to use newspaper tubes where available, throwing flyers into ditches and onto driveways instead.

Company representatives said they have been working on the issue and MODG Warden Vernon Pitts acknowledges that the situation has improved in some areas, but in others it has not, most notably in the Country Harbour area.

Councillor Ricky McLaren, who represents District 7 which includes Country Harbour, told the representatives that he was prepared to cite them under the MODG’s litter bylaw if the problem wasn’t resolved; a move supported by Warden Pitts who said the company has time to correct the situation before that measure is taken