Follow-up Book from Past Graduates and Former Associates of the Coady International Institute Released

A new book containing personal essays from 26 individuals from 10 countries, past graduates and former associates of the Coady International Institute has been released. “Sprouting Seeds of Radical Education” is a follow up book to “Seeds of Radical Education at the Coady International Institute”, published in 2019.

One of the editors of the book, Debbie Castle, says most the essays come from graduates, reflecting on what they took back their communities from their experience at the Coady.

Copies of the book locally can be purchased at the Antigonish 5 to a Dollar and the Curious Cat Tea and Books in Antigonish. Copies of the books can also be ordered online at amazon.ca or by following this link: https://www.pdltd.net/seeds-of-radical-education