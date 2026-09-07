Following consultation with the Emergency Management Office and other provincial partners earlier today, all school buildings in Richmond County and Inverness County will be closed Tuesday, September 8, 2026, due to the ongoing state of local emergency. This closure will allow time for further assessment of road conditions and completion of necessary repairs. School Buildings Closed Include: • Felix Marchand Education Centre • East Richmond Education Centre • Richmond Education Centre/Academy • Pleasant Bay School • Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy • Inverness Education Centre/Academy • Dalbrae Academy • Bayview Education Centre • Whycocomagh Education Centre In addition, classes are cancelled at Tamarac Education Centre and SAERC Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Classes are on as usual for all schools in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties. There may also be impacts to specific bus routes. Please see the Student Transportation page to access information on how to stay up to date on your student’s bus route notices (bus service delays/ cancellations). Thank you to the many crews who are working hard to repair the damage from the storm and support local communities. Reminder – How to Stay Informed You are encouraged to check all available sources to ensure you are kept up to date. • SRCE Website Pop-up Alert (https://srce.ca/); • SRCE Facebook at Strait Regional Centre for Education; • SRCE X x.com/SRCE_NS (@SRCE_NS); • Student Transportation – Bus Service Information and Notices (bus service delays/cancellations); • Cancellations (class cancellations/delays/early dismissals/shutdowns); and • Local radio stations See less
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.