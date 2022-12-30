Food and Beverage Strategy a Major Focus for Nova Scotia Agriculture Department in 2022

It has been a busy year for Agriculture Minister and Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow.

Morrow says a big focus for his department this year has been a new Food and Beverage Strategy. A public survey on the strategy closed last week.

Morrow says another highlight includes a new federal-provincial-territorial Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, that will bring more than $9 million annually in funding to Nova Scotia for new bilateral programs, up 25 per cent from the previous agreement.

Morrow says some farming operations were also impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona, in an industry that has faced other challenges in recent years including the COVID-19 pandemic, rising costs, Avian Flu and supply chain issues. The province and the federal government announced aid for farms impacted by Fiona.