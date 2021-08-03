Food Delivery Program for Vulnerable Adults in Guysborough County Wraps Up

Community Food Connections, a food delivery program set up for vulnerable adults by the Mulgrave and Area Wellness Hub, wrapped up in June after providing over 20,000 meals for over 200 Guysborough County residents.

Al England, chair of the Mulgrave and Area Medical Centre, said they were looking at initiating a senior safety program coordinator for Guysborough County before Covid 19 hit, which brought within it a need for food security.

The program, which started running in November of 2020, received funding through the Federal Government’s New Horizon Program, the Nova Scotia Department of Community, Culture and Heritage Program and Nova Scotia Department of Seniors.

England said there aren’t any plans for the program to continue at this time, but they put together a detailed report on the success of program which they will submit to their funding partners, adding it may be used as a template for other projects in the future.