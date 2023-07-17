Food To Take A Bigger Place in Nova Scotia SummerFest this Year

Nova Scotia SummerFest is just a month away. Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says the entertainment is in place which includes Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy, Irish Mythen, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Jimmy Rankin, Dave Sampson Band, Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys and the Ennis Sisters. Entertainment will be on August 18th and 19th at Columbus Field.

Mattie says food will play a bigger role, with an event it calls the Nova Scotia Summer Fest Cookout on Thursday, August 17th; admission is free on that evening.

More information on the Cookout and tickets can be found at novascotiasummerfest.ca.