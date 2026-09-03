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Football Returning to Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School

Sep 3, 2026 | Sports

High school football is back at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School.  
 
Coach Rory Campbell moved back to the area a few years ago after studying and playing football at STFX. When he arrived, he was a bit shocked to note the former football team at the high school was no longer operating.  
 
While teaching at St. Andrew Junior School he noticed some interest in football, an interest he still noticed when he began teaching at the high school last year.  
 
After speaking with principal Cory Austin, He and other coaches issued a sign-up sheet, with over 40 players expressing interest. Then came a parent meeting and a call for community support. Campbell said there was some equipment left over at the school, but more was needed. Through community support and sponsorships totaling around $50,000 along with some help from the STFX football program, they picked up jerseys, shoulder pads, helmets, and other gear.  
 
 
The team takes to the gridiron on Sunday afternoon, when they visit Sydney Academy at 2 pm.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.