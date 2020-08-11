A well-known community volunteer and leader Amanda Mombourquette is running in this fall's municipal election. Mombourquette will be a candidate in Richmond County Council's District Four. http://bit.ly/3ksZCbT
Councillor John Dowling is re-offering for District 6 in the Municipality of Inverness County for the upcoming Municipal Election on October 17th. Dowling has been a voice on council over the last term and was involved in many positive changes taking place in Inverness County. Dowling says there is more work to be done and […]
The province is again reporting no new cases of COVID-19 as well as no active cases. To date, Nova Scotia has 66,589 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths. There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19. The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 170 Nova Scotia […]
Pictou County native Lisa Haley has been named head coach of the Hungarian Women’s National Hockey Team. Haley, from Westville, will take over a team that will compete in next year’s Women’s World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro. Haley coached the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Hockey Team for 14 seasons, before taking over the […]