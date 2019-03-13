For sale: 2 Bell 4100 receivers in perfect condition. If interested, please call 902-631-3400
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Subway Trivia: More than 30% of men might be embarrassed to admit that they own THESE. What are they? Breakfast for 2 is on the table. Post here https://t.co/MpuX8KWXBP
Job Fair Held in Antigonish Tuesday11:14 am | Read Full Article
Workers looking for new employment and training opportunities gathered at the Claymore Inn and Suites in Antigonish yesterday. They were there for the 2019 Nova Scotia Works Job Fair. An employer engagement specialist with Nova Scotia Works, Lindsay Ross says the day also included an employer summit. Ross says about 200 job seekers attended, with […]
Resolution Reached in Human Rights Case10:42 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission announced two parties reached a resolution in a human rights complaint against a local business alleging racial discrimination. A release from the commission states N-H Dlamini of Pictou filed the complaint on November 15, alleging racial discrimination at his place of employment, P.Q. Properties, Ltd., in New Glasgow owned […]
Matt Minglewood Band to Perform at a Tailgate Party for IWK ...10:25 am | Read Full Article
The Matt Minglewood Band is coming to Riverside International Speedway this summer. The long-time east coast entertainer will perform a two-hour concert at the IWK 250 Tailgate Party on July 18 as a lead up to the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis. A Cape Bretoner, Minglewood many accomplishments include two Lifetime Achievement Awards, an […]