For Sale: Buffet & Hutch

For Sale: Mahogany Buffet & Hutch (two pieces) like new condition Place setting for 9 (Mikasa – fine ivory) pattern “Monticello” – with many additional pieces Royal Dalton “Balloon Man & Balloon Lady” (new condition) plus Royal Dalton “Helen” Please call 902 863 5421
RCMP Warns of a Phone Scam in Richmond County3:43 pm | Read Full Article
Richmond County RCMP is warning residents of a phone scam where the caller claims to be a police officer. The deceit is convincing, the caller ID shows a number associated with the St. Peter’s RCMP; 902-535-3023. Residents have told the RCMP the caller advises them they have a warrant for their arrest. RCMP say officers […]
Province Reports One New Case of COVID-19; Public Health War...3:06 pm | Read Full Article
There’s one new case of COVID-19 in the province. Health and Wellness Department officials say the new case, in the Western Zone, is a Nova Scotia truck driver who travelled outside Canada as an essential worker. That raises the number of active cases in the province to five. To date there have been 1,066 cases […]
Hockey Nova Scotia announces Rebound Plan to Get Players Saf...4:13 pm | Read Full Article
Hockey Nova Scotia has a plan in place to get kids back on the ice. Last week, the province’s governing body for hockey released its Rebound plan with the goal of getting players back on the ice safely. Hockey Nova Scotia president Arnie Farrell said they based the plan on information from the Nova Scotia […]