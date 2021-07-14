Chesterfield for sale, three years old, excellent condition.
Phone 902-863-1546 or e-mail lindateasdale@bellaliant.com
Trenton native Rayann Toner has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Pictou County's Tearmann Society for Abused Women. http://bit.ly/2VBFr3j
Antigonish County Council is supporting a new bus shelter for local students in the Heatherton area. http://bit.ly/2ULxwjA
➡️Museums, libraries, and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia can operate at maximum capacity possible with public health measures like physical distancing and mask
During last night’s meeting of Antigonish County Council, members heard a response from Minister of Transportation and Active Transit Lloyd Hines regarding the Old Maryvale Road. Local residents set up a petition regarding the state of the road and council passed the petition along earlier this year. By way of correspondence, Hines stated he will […]
Council is behind a new bus shelter going up in the county. During an Antigonish County Council meeting last night, Warden Owen McCarron said the shelter went up to accommodate students travelling via buses. In the past, said McCarron, the county has helped out where there is a cluster of children waiting to catch a […]
The Antigonish Golf Club held its Clan Ranald Tournament on Sunday. A total of 17 teams participated in the net score event. The overall winners were Maria and John MacIsaac with a net score of 69. In Division 1, the first low net was Cathy and Gordon Beaton. In Division 2, the first low net […]