For sale: 9 inch laminate floor cutter. Used for 1 month in Feb.2019. Like new. Have sales receipt etc. If interested, please call 902-863-4668.
University Professor with Local Roots to Speak on Infant-Car...1:35 pm | Read Full Article
A university professor with local roots is coming to the area to share her findings on the ways infants and caregivers communicate. Dr. Tanya Broesch used eye-tracking technology to compare the communication of babies and caregivers in the UK and the South Pacific Island of Tanna, Vanuatu. Broesch, a psychology professor at Simon Fraser […]
Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network Making Preparatio...1:16 pm | Read Full Article
The Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network is getting ready to wind down. ESREN CAO John Beaton said, as of last week, only the Town of Antigonish, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, and the District of St. Mary’s remained of the REN’s six municipal partners. Earlier this week, both Antigonish municipalities voted to leave […]
2018 Special Olympics National Games in Antigonish wins Nati...8:21 am | Read Full Article
The Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games in Antigonish has won a national sport tourism award . At the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance’s annual Prestige Awards in Ottawa yesterday, the games captured the Canadian Sport Event Sponsorship Initiative of the Year award. The games were nominated along with Sobeys and Michelin Corporate Foundation for their sponsorship of […]