For sale: 2012 MacBook Pro Retina 15 for sale. Excellent condition and a real workhorse with dedicated graphics. Call 902-318-6633 for more details!
Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey was in Antigonish today to announce two initiatives looking at adding more nurse practitioners to the province. The Nurse Practitioner Education Incentive will cover the salaries of up to 10 registered nurses while they attend Dalhousie University’s two-year Master of Nursing nurse practitioner program full-time. Those who participate must commit […]
RCMP say three people were arrested following several incidents of theft and attempted theft in Port Hawkesbury, Inverness, Cheticamp and Ingonish. Police say the alleged incidents occurred Monday and Tuesday. Charged are Sami Anghel and Ion (Kvec, both 25 and 19-year-old Ion Rostas, all of Scarborough, Ontario. All face two counts of theft under $5,000 […]
Two StFX women’s hockey players were named to the U SPORTS All-Star roster. X Defender Lindsey Donovan and forward Sarah Bujold were invited to take part in Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase in Calgary from August 2-11. The team will play four games including two against Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Development Team. The other games will see the U […]