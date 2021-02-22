For sale: 2 pine night stands and a 3 level hamster cage, plus accessories. Please call 902-318-1778.
Late Bus:
442, Guysborough, Val Richards, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, 60 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues.
Roads aren't too bad this morning, some slippery sections, drive carefully, conditions brought to you by Strait Way Kia, Antigonish and New Glasgow, heard around 7:20, 1:20 and 5:20 daily, links on Facebook, Twitter and http://989xfm.ca
There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say one case is in Western Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The other three cases are in Central Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case, one is under investigation, and one […]
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. One case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required. The other case is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. There are now 15 active cases of […]
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]