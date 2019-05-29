For sale: sectional sofa with flip bed, out of a travel trailer. Excellent condition. If interested, please call 902 754-7468
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
EARLY DISMISSAL: Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy . Students will begin dismissing at 11:30 due to a physical plant issue
Brian Delorey congrats, you're the winner of the Tim's Treats, have a super birthday.
Paul Excited with New Role as CEO of Bayside Development Cor...12:49 pm | Read Full Article
The Chief Executive Officer of the Paqtnkek First Nations’ Bayside Development Corporation says she’s excited about her new challenge. Rose Paul will lead the community’s business arm that will manage the development of reserve lands on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway as well as the Bayside Travel Centre, currently under construction. Paul has […]
Richmond Municipal Council Consider Electing a Mayor-At-Larg...6:19 am | Read Full Article
During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council Monday night in Arichat, councillors debated switching from electing a mayor-at-large, versus maintaining the current warden system. Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand told council it has to proceed with any changes no less than nine months before regular municipal elections in October 2020. But once made, […]
St. FX X-Men Basketball adds Ontario Power Forward Sidney Ok...2:24 pm | Read Full Article
X-Men Basketball has announced they have added power forward Sidney Okeke to its lineup for the 2019-2020 season. The 6 foot 8 inch forward comes from Brampton, Ontario and played his high school basketball at The Rise Prep School in Brantford. During his time at his prep school he received the Community Service Award in […]