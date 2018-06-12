For sale: Stihl 14″ chainsaw by occasional user who is getting too old. Good condition.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The Emergency Department at St. Anne Centre will be closed on Wednesday June 13, 2018 at 7:00 AM and it will reopen on Thursday, June 14 at 7:00 AM. Closure is due to unavailability of Physician coverage
Access to local food in Schools Discussed at an Antigonish M...10:30 am | Read Full Article
Grow Nova Scotia, an initiative of Agri-Futures NS, hosted a pair of meetings in Antigonish on June 6 to discuss increasing access to local food in local schools. Shelly Juurlink, executive director with Agri-Futures, said the meetings are part of a collective impact framework where they bring people together to discuss increasing access to locally produced […]
Theme Song and Video for Special Olympics National Summer Re...2:22 pm | Read Full Article
With 50 days to go before the opening of the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Antigonish, Games organizers have released a theme song and video. It’s called “Let me Win”, written and recorded by multiple East Coast Music Award winning artist Charlie A’Court and a group of Special Olympics Athletes from across the province. […]
Cape Breton West Islanders and Weeks Major Midgets Players C...7:44 am | Read Full Article
A number of local hockey players heard their name called in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft over the weekend. Cape Breton West defenseman Jack Morris was selected second overall by the St. Stephen Aces while his teammate Sean Stewart went two rounds later to the Pictou County Weeks Crushers. Pictou County Weeks Midget AAA […]