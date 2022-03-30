For Sale: Treadmill, table and 4 chairs. For more info call 902-714-0311
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
St. FX Hockey X-Men forward Liam Hawel is the USports Rookie of the Year. Teammates Mathew Struthers and Santino Centorame are USports All-Canadians. http://bit.ly/3739gzL
Road conditions for Auld's Cove Petro Can, slippery sections on some highways in Northern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton seeing more snow , give yourself some extra time in those areas this morning, updates after 1 and 5, and anytime http://989xfm.ca socials 9 8 9 x f m
Local Companies submit Low Bids on Construction Contracts11:47 am | Read Full Article
Several local companies were low bidders on road construction contracts. S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest estimate of $1.7 million for drainage, asphalt concrete patching and repaving for three projects in Pictou County. They include a 3.8 kilometre section along Dan Fraser Road, two kilometres of Douglas Road and 1.4 kilometres of Summit Road. […]
St. FX University to host High School Student Leaders Confer...11:40 am | Read Full Article
After two years of virtual conferences because of COVID-19, St. FX University will once again host a gathering of high school student leaders in May. The provincial conference of the Nova Scotia Secondary School Students Association will be held May 19th to 22nd on the university campus. The theme of the conference this year is […]
Seedings set at USport Nationals, Conlan MacKenzie Does Well...12:24 pm | Read Full Article
The seedings have been set for the USports National Men’s Hockey Championship, to be held this week at Acadia University in Wolfville. The St. FX X-Men, seeded fifth at the tourney will play fourth seed Brock Badgers in the opening quarterfinal of the tournment at 1 o’clock Thursday. The University of Alberta Golden Bears, the […]