For Sale – Used snow blower, for more information call 902-587-2434
CACL Antigonish Receives $10,000 Donation from Antigonish Ki...
A generous donation to CACL Antigonish. The Antigonish Kinsmen Club is contributing $10,000 to the social enterprise. Service club member A. J. Sears saysthey are able to support groups like CACL because of the generosity of the community. Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says like many groups, fund-raising has been a challenge during the pandemic, […]
Rural Internet Project in Pictou County to soon hook up cust...
The Municipality of Pictou County’s rural internet project is closing in on hooking up its first customers. County Warden Robert Parker said the official ETA is still being worked on but the fibre is up in the Lyons Brook area for the first phase. With the fibre, the county is not selling it to the customer, […]
Antigonish Native Rebecca Lambke named Academic All-Canadian...
An Antigonish native is one of 33 student-athletes at Cape Breton University who achieved Academic All-Canadian status in the 2020-21 Academic Year. Rebecca Lambke is a member of CBU’s women’s soccer team. A student athlete must achieve an 80 per cent average or better as a full-time student to be honoured as an Academic All-Canadian […]