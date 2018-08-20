Smith & Fraser
For sale: various items

For sale: 2 metal saw horses, Honda Lawn Mower, Electric Whipper Snapper, Small Vice, Bicycles (1-all aluminum 1-Reiligh, tires (15-16″ rim) green leather sofa, chairs, 8″ drillpress, table saw, Reciprocating saw, tent & sleeping bag, double or queen bed set. Phone 902-867-0587.