For sale: various items

For sale: 2 metal saw horses, Honda Lawn Mower, Electric Whipper Snapper, Small Vice, Bicycles (1-all aluminum 1-Reiligh, tires (15-16″ rim) green leather sofa, chairs, 8″ drillpress, table saw, Reciprocating saw, tent & sleeping bag, double or queen bed set. Phone 902-867-0587.
Provincial Enviroment Minister, Margaret Miller, says she needs more information before she can sign off on a proposed expansion of a quarry in Pictou County. Last month, S. W. Weeks Construction registered the expansion of its MacLellans Mountain Quarry for an Environmental Assessment The company says the project encompasses an expansion area of 32.8 hectares […]
Several local agencies worked together in the rescue of a woman. Shortly before 5:30 on Friday afternoon, Antigonish District RCMP received a report of a woman in medical distress near Aulds Cove. Police determined the woman had been kayaking, and could be located on an island off the shore of Havre Boucher. RCMP officers and […]
A local university coach didn’t have to look too far for recent slate of recruits. StFX X-Men hockey coach Brad Peddle recently announced six recruits for the 2018-2019 season are from Atlantic Canada. Will Bower, Will Thompson, Adam Howell, Bailey Webster, Matt Graham, and Blade Mann-Dixon are all east coasters who will vie for […]